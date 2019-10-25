The sweet soul of Evelyn Jean (Myers) Owens flew free on September 30, 2019 at age 96. Born August 21, 1923 in Harlan, Kentucky, at her ancestral home nestled in the Cumberland Mountains, she grew to love nature and animals. During WWII, she was a Rosie the Riveter on B24 airplanes at Willow Run Bomber Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Her story was published in "Rosie's Daughters" by General John A. Sutter Chapter of DAR and is exhibited at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California. She married William N. Owens on April 22, 1945. They later moved to Sacramento, where they shared 63 years of life together. She was secretary at Woodlake Elementary School for 25 years. Evelyn's kindness, humor, empathy and loving nature live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Sue Owens Wright (Keith) and Mark William Owens (Melanie); grandchildren, Olivia and Dryw (Katherine); great-grandchildren, Florence and Ben, and nephew, James L. Harris (Kathryn). Donations should go to North Shore Animal League (animalleague.org), Sacramento SPCA (sspca.org), or Harlan County Friends of the Shelter (hcfos.org).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2019