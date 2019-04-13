On the afternoon of April 7, 2019, Evelyn L. Olvera., born August 22, 1935, entered into rest in Sacramento Ca., surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Alfred Olvera Sr. She is survived by her children, Alfred Jr., Debbie, Kathy, Lisa, Steve, and Monica, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many loving family members. She was a proud elder of the Wilton Rancheria Tribe. Evelyn was a hard worker; she retired from the school district. She enjoyed her pets, reading, gardening, her yellow flowers, and eating out. Visitation hours will be on April 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the residence of Alfred and Evelyn. A mass will be held at St. Rose's Catholic church on April 16 at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be on April 19, at 11:00 a.m. Hicksville Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019