Evelyn Mae McDonell Larsen, age 93, died October 25, 2019, in Provo, UT. She was born January 8, 1926, in Sacramento, CA to Robert Angus McDonell and Evelyn Dagny Fagerskog. Evelyn loved all aspects of education. She taught at CK McClatchy and Hiram Johnson HS. Evelyn received a Master's degree in math from Western Washington State College. When not teaching, she was reading 2-3 books a week. Evelyn and her husband Jack served an LDS Mission in Martinique, French West Indies then moved to Elko, NV to retire. After 18 years they moved back to Sacramento to care for their daughter, Jacki. 3 years after her passing they moved to Utah to be closer to Chris and Carol and the grandchildren. Evelyn is preceded in death by daughter, Jacki and husband, Jack and leaves behind daughters, Chris Balmforth and Carol Powell, 8 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held Friday, November 1st at Utah Valley Mortuary. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 5th, at 11:00 am in Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 2, 2019