Evelyn Leong Wong passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children on September 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Sacramento, Evelyn was born on February 26, 1930 to Chung Hee and Soon Shee Leong. She graduated from Sacramento High School and received her AA at Sacramento City College. Evelyn dedicated her life to Charley Wong, her husband of 47 years. Together they were partners in both life and business, successfully running Loomis Wong Dry Yard, Charley's Bakery and Royal Hong King Lum. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charley and brothers Herbert Leong, Richard Leong, and Peter Leong. She is survived by her son Dennis Wong, daughter Christine "Punkin" Wong, and companion Baugh Owyang. Evelyn was an avid golfer and bowler. She also traveled the world by air and cruise ships visiting much of Asia as well as frequent trips to Vancouver where she feasted on Alaskan King Crab and other gourmet Chinese food. She had a large circle of friends for which she socialized with (the knitting group, the travel group, the Curves workout group and the lunch bunch group) spending monthly lunches and gatherings with them of which she became their unofficial photographer. But her greatest passion was playing mahjong where her expert defensive strategy won her many high point hands! Evelyn was a classy lady and a sharp dresser; she loved shopping and could spot a great bargain whether she was shopping at Marshalls or Nordstrom's. Her outer beauty was only surpassed by her inner beauty! She was a kind, generous and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend with a wonderful spirit who was loved by all who knew her. We love her deeply and will miss her dearly! The family would like to thank all the many friends and relatives for their love and support during this past year. The family also wishes to acknowledge Dr Michelle Fan as well as the physicians and staff at Sutter Health for their exceptional care, compassion and attention to Evelyn. Due to covid-19 a private service was already held at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819 on September 16, 2020. Donations in her memory may be made to Sutter Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816 (or online at sutterhealth.org/giving
click on Sutter Medical Center Foundation) or to a charity of your choice
.