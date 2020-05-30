Evelyn Mary Porter, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1932 in a farmhouse in Becker Township South Dakota. Evelyn was the oldest sister to the late Theodore Porter and is survived by her sister Joanne Garnet and brother Bob Porter. She moved to Sacramento in 1940 and graduated from St Francis High School in 1951. After high school she attended St Joseph College of nursing in San Francisco and graduated there in 1953. While attending college in San Francisco she continued to date Howard Dravo Sansom and they were married in 1954. They moved to Tustin CA, where Howard was stationed at El Toro marine base. Two years later she gave birth to her first child Dravo on Oct 24, 1955, which coincidentally is the same day Disneyland opened! Howard was transferred to Cherry Point North Carolina in 1962, where they adopted a little sister for Dravo. Lynn Marie who was born on January 7, 1962. Evelyn moved back to Sacramento in 1982, where she worked as a nurse at Kaiser for 18 years. During this time, she volunteered for the American Red Cross and helped with disasters across the nation. Evelyn was a deeply devoted Catholic. She was an avid participant with St Frances women's bible study as well as in the church Choir. She was a kind, giving and patient woman and was always willing to help others. She loved her family and friends very much. She is survived by her son Dravo Sansom and daughter Lynn Sansom, and has 3 grandchildren Matthew Leatherman, Stefanie Makol and Tony Castricone along with 7 great grandchildren Kandiss, Kayla, Cody, Logan, Hunter, Ryker and George! Evelyn joins her parents and brother in eternal rest. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.



