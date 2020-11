Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett Hooker

October 28, 1933 - October 31, 2020

Sacramento, California - Everett W. Hooker passed from this life after an extended illness. Born in El Centro, CA, to Russell and Vera Hooker. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris Hooker, sister, Martha Rayburn, brothers Mike Kuykendall and Dean Hooker. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Wes Lasher Volkswagen, 28 yrs. Survived by brother Jerry Hooker, Oroville, sister Patricia Calloway, (Garland) Paris, TN, brothers, Gary and Steve Hooker. Children: Douglas Hooker (Georgia), Rio Linda, CA, Karen Freeman (Larry) Spokane, WA, Kenneth Hooker (Barbara), Robert Hooker both of Sacramento. 10 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Private service Sunset Lawn. Memorials to Mariposa Avenue Church of Christ, 7111 Mariposa Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610.





