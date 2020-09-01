F. Stan Paul, age 93, passed away peacefully August 24, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side. Stan is survived by his wife of 64 years Carolyn, his son Eric (Tracy), granddaughter Elizabeth and great grandson Frank. He was preceded in death by their daughter Karen. Born December 21st, 1926 in Alameda, California to Frank Stanley Paul II and Bernadine Joan Paul. Stan was raised in Alameda and at the age of 17 he joined the Coast Guard and served with pride until the end of WWII. Known for his many stories, kind heart, giving nature, tenacity and his penchant for 'a job worth doing is a job worth doing right'. He believed as a proud American that hard work and determination would ultimately lead to his success and the ability to provide for his family. It all started at an early age and would be a rather diversified and varied career until his dream was finally realized. After the war he sold real estate in the Monte Claire area as one of the youngest realtors. He then moved to Marysville, CA to attend and graduate from Yuba College. While in the Marysville/ Yuba City area he worked in various agricultural positions including working as a tomato grader. After college he moved to the Sacramento area and got his start by selling sporting goods. Becoming quite an experienced skier, Stan spent several winters in the Soda Springs area and even had a small radio show dedicated to teaching people how to ski. He met Carolyn in 1954 at the Ski Club and told his buddies that she was going to be the woman he would marry even though she didn't know it yet. His persistence paid off and they were married October 29th, 1955. Realizing that he couldn't raise a family as a sporting goods salesman he moved on to selling cars for Ford and , then a pool salesman. He was finally able to realize his dream and in 1972 earned his contractors license which set him on a path to a successful career as a general contractor. Building homes was what he always envisioned doing. At the age of 16 he was fortunate enough to enroll in an after school program that taught him the rudiments of architectural drawing. This class and his fondness for design ultimately lead to a prosperous building career that he started by himself and later partnered with Jim Brittain forming Brittain and Paul Inc. Together they built hundreds of high-end spec homes throughout the Sacramento area. He took great pride in building quality homes several grades above the competition knowing that a home is where memories are made, he wanted to make sure that his homes would last lifetimes. He and his wife Carolyn also purchased Hobrecht Lighting Co., Inc. in 1977. The success of the company was a result of Carolyn's hard work and insight and Stan's keen mind for finances and numbers. The company flourishes today under the direction of their son Eric. He will be sorely missed by friends and family.. "Wait a minute I have just one more story" With Love, Carolyn, Eric (Tracy), Elizabeth and Frankie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store