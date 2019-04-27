Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie "Fay" Kirkopulos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 19, 2019 Fay passed away on April 19, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 82 years old. She was born on November 8, 1936 in Ely Nevada. Thereafter Fay lived in McGill, Nevada with her parents Harry and Irene Kirkopulos and her sister Mary until she graduated from high school. At an early age, Fay displayed a strong talent for playing the piano, a fondness that would continue throughout her life. She was introduced to classical music by her Uncle Bill who sang classical music and encouraged her along the way. By the time she entered high school, it was not unusual to find her practicing piano several hours a day. She also took singing lessons and developed a beautiful soprano singing voice. In the summer of 1953, Fay studied piano and voice at the Brigham Young University in Utah. She graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada in 1954. After her father retired from Kennecott Copper Corporation, the family moved to Sacramento, California. She celebrated her faith at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, joined the choir, sang, played the organ and was Choir Director for a period of time. Fay graduated in 1959 from California State University Sacramento with degrees in music and education. While attending college, she performed in numerous concerts and accompanied other musicians. After graduation she taught third grade at Mather Heights Elementary School in Rancho Cordova for 28 years while also giving piano lessons to young students. Upon retiring in 1991 she took her artistic talents to new heights by taking up oil painting while watching Bob Ross on TV. She painted numerous beautiful landscapes and some portraits. Fay is survived by her sister Mary and husband John Kyriakides, niece Rena Vasile and grand-nieces Alexis and Christina Vasile all of Folsom, and niece Leiza and husband David Krimminger of Fancy Gap, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento. Following interment, a Meal of Remembrance will be held at the Annunciation Hellenic Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.

April 19, 2019 Fay passed away on April 19, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 82 years old. She was born on November 8, 1936 in Ely Nevada. Thereafter Fay lived in McGill, Nevada with her parents Harry and Irene Kirkopulos and her sister Mary until she graduated from high school. At an early age, Fay displayed a strong talent for playing the piano, a fondness that would continue throughout her life. She was introduced to classical music by her Uncle Bill who sang classical music and encouraged her along the way. By the time she entered high school, it was not unusual to find her practicing piano several hours a day. She also took singing lessons and developed a beautiful soprano singing voice. In the summer of 1953, Fay studied piano and voice at the Brigham Young University in Utah. She graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada in 1954. After her father retired from Kennecott Copper Corporation, the family moved to Sacramento, California. She celebrated her faith at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, joined the choir, sang, played the organ and was Choir Director for a period of time. Fay graduated in 1959 from California State University Sacramento with degrees in music and education. While attending college, she performed in numerous concerts and accompanied other musicians. After graduation she taught third grade at Mather Heights Elementary School in Rancho Cordova for 28 years while also giving piano lessons to young students. Upon retiring in 1991 she took her artistic talents to new heights by taking up oil painting while watching Bob Ross on TV. She painted numerous beautiful landscapes and some portraits. Fay is survived by her sister Mary and husband John Kyriakides, niece Rena Vasile and grand-nieces Alexis and Christina Vasile all of Folsom, and niece Leiza and husband David Krimminger of Fancy Gap, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento. Following interment, a Meal of Remembrance will be held at the Annunciation Hellenic Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close