82yo lifetime Sacramentan Faustino Vincent Flores Born 2/17/1937 Peacefully Passed 4/22/19 11:45pm. Retired State Energy Commission Graphic Artist, "Tino" Survives in the Hearts n Memories of all who Loved & Knew Him. Services are Sat. 5/18 @ St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sac. Ca. 9-10am visitation 10-10:30am Rosary 10:45-11:45am Funeral Mass Leading to Burial in St Mary's Cemetery. A Reception will follow Location currently undetermined.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019