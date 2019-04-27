Faustino Vincent Flores

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faustino Vincent Flores.
Obituary
Send Flowers

82yo lifetime Sacramentan Faustino Vincent Flores Born 2/17/1937 Peacefully Passed 4/22/19 11:45pm. Retired State Energy Commission Graphic Artist, "Tino" Survives in the Hearts n Memories of all who Loved & Knew Him. Services are Sat. 5/18 @ St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sac. Ca. 9-10am visitation 10-10:30am Rosary 10:45-11:45am Funeral Mass Leading to Burial in St Mary's Cemetery. A Reception will follow Location currently undetermined.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.