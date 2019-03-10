Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay Douglas and Mary Virginia (Randall) Fulton. View Sign

Mary Virginia Randall was born in Rochester, Minnesota on September 12, 1926. The love of her life, Fay Douglas Fulton, known to all as "Doug" and to his wife as "Fultie" was born on May 12, 1923 just 350 miles south in Chicago, Illinois. Mary Virginia, affectionately known by her family as "Gini" was the daughter of Dr. Lawrence Randall and Faith Meek Randall. Gini grew up on "Pill Hill" near the Mayo Clinic where her "daddy" worked. Doug grew up in Chicago in an apartment with his mother, Charlotte Boedecker Fulton, having lost his father when Doug was only 4, to tuberculosis contracted during World War I. Doug joined the Army Air Corps at 17 and went on to serve as a pilot in World War II. Returning from the war, he obtained a full ride scholarship to Northwestern University where he met and fell in love with Gini. The two were married on February 12, 1949. Doug and Gini had two children, Pamela and Larry. They are survived by their daughter, one granddaughter, a great granddaughter and great grandson, and nephews and nieces on the Randall side. Doug went on to become a Full Colonel, serving in the Pentagon, in Germany and as base commander at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Gini was an avid reader, nature lover, mother and wife who enjoyed her family, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Graduating with a masters degree in Education and a minor in Spanish, Gini was a lifelong student and great communicator and writer. In retirement, she and Doug became actively involved in the Renaissance Society at Sacramento State University. Doug served as President, and later on the Scholarship Committee (having been a scholarship recipient himself) and enjoyed finding qualified students in need of additional funds for their education. After battling progressive dementia for many years, Gini passed peacefully at home at the age of 92 on December 16, 2018. The family extends its deepest appreciation and thanks to the quality of care provided through hospice. Doug joined Gini a month and two days later, passing peacefully at Mercy San Juan Hospital on January 18, 2019 with his daughter and granddaughter at his side. He had just traveled to see his great grandchildren the week prior. Doug and Gini poured their lives into those around them. They made an indelible mark in the lives of many and will be dearly missed. We thank all of you for your prayers, letters and love. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

