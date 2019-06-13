Faye F. Countryman

Service Information
East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries
43rd Street and Folsom Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
95819
(916)-732-2000
Obituary
Faye F Countryman, born February 21, 1932 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Rosalee and Jacob Warrington, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Roseville, California. Preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers. She is survived by her four children. Marilyn Neff (Don), Cynthia O'Loughlin (Tommy), Chris Countryman (Marilyn) and Michael Countryman (Kelley). 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, soon to be 24. Her sister Versa Loucks (Buster) and many nieces and nephews. Pre- deceased by husbands Robert Fragale and Harold Countryman. Celebration of Life at East Lawn East Sacramento Mortuary Chapel on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00pm. 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 13, 2019
