Faye Lee

December 31, 1940 - November 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Faye Marie (Tennessee) Lee passed away on November 4, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. Faye was the matriarch of the family. She was well known and loved by her family, friends and others young and old in the community. She soon became affectionately known as " Aunt Faye" to many. She's survived by her four children Michael Lee, Felecia Lee, Timothy Lee, and Brian Lee. Also survived by brothers Roosevelt Tennessee, Charles Tennessee, and Eugene White , 3 sisters, James Irene Tennessee MJay Buruti and Carolyn Green. 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Tuesday from 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel. Service will be Wednesday 1:00pm at sunset lawn graveside. 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838.





