Faye Lee
1940 - 2020
Faye Lee
December 31, 1940 - November 4, 2020
Sacramento, California - Faye Marie (Tennessee) Lee passed away on November 4, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. Faye was the matriarch of the family. She was well known and loved by her family, friends and others young and old in the community. She soon became affectionately known as " Aunt Faye" to many. She's survived by her four children Michael Lee, Felecia Lee, Timothy Lee, and Brian Lee. Also survived by brothers Roosevelt Tennessee, Charles Tennessee, and Eugene White , 3 sisters, James Irene Tennessee MJay Buruti and Carolyn Green. 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Tuesday from 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel. Service will be Wednesday 1:00pm at sunset lawn graveside. 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
NOV
18
Service
01:00 PM
sunset lawn graveside
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Praying for the family in their time of need
Gloria Ellis
Friend
