Born in Sacramento, CA on April 16, 1928 and passed away June 22, 2020. Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert C. Link, mother Violet Russell, sister Joye Wilson and brother Larry Comarsh. She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Swetland (John), son Charles Link, grandsons Ron and Robert Link, sisters Rita House, Sandi Dias and many nieces and nephews. She and Bob loved antiques and had an antique shop for many years. She loved gardening and decorating her home, and had a gift for both. Family was everything to Faye. She loved spending time with friends and family and especially her children and grandsons. She was a bright light whose loss has left a hole in our hearts. She has gone home and is at peace. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA.



