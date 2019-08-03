Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fayetta Charloe Babby. View Sign Service Information Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-482-8080 Viewing 9:15 AM - 9:45 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 5751 Locust Avenue Carmichael , CA View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 5751 Locust Avenue, Carmichael , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fayetta Charloe Babby, 73, passed on July 29, 2019. Faye was born on March 27, 1946, at the Claremore Indian Hospital in Claremore, OK to Georgia Ross and Fate Charloe, (both deceased). She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Cayuga Tribe. Faye was educated in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, (BIA), school system and graduated from the Chilocco Indian School. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, (always a Sooner fan), she was responsible for gaining the funding of the Oklahoma Indian Health Clinic. Faye was employed by the Department of Education, first as an Education Specialist and then as Executive Officer of Bilingual Education. During that time, she was also on the White House Committee for Bilingual Education for President Carter. Following her marriage to Wilson Babby in 1989, she joined the Bureau of Indian Affairs and served as the Regional Education Program Administrator in Sacramento until her retirement in 2006. Faye was a very talented person. She loved to sew and was famous for making tribal shirts and skirts and costumes for her grandkids' plays. Flowers were her specialty and she could make orchids grow forever. She also loved to travel, and she and Will went all over the world; from New Zealand to Italy and during the last years, three trips to Cabo San Lucas. Faye is survived by her loving husband, Will, and her daughter Shawn. By marriage she is also survived by daughter Kelly and sons Darren, Shannon (Traci), and Terry. Funeral arrangements by Lind Brothers Funeral Home, Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608. Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5751 Locust Avenue, Carmichael, CA on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow. Viewing and visitation will be prior to the service from 9:15 am to 9:45 am at St. Johns Church. Burial will be at Faye's tribal Cemetery at the Seneca Cayuga Community in Oklahoma.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2019

