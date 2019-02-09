Deanna (Jones) Corbett passed away in her home in Elverta on January 18. She was a lifelong Sacramento resident born August 23, 1945, graduated from Encina High School. Her career with McClatchy Newspapers spanned 23 years in which her co-workers looked upon her with high esteem. Deanna was always consistent with her mild manner and caring heart. She was an inspiration to so many. She had horses since she was a teenager and a member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association for many years. Deanna had many show horses over the years and never hesitated driving her big truck and hauling 4 horses in her trailer to a show. Her love of caring and working with horses showed in the gentle nature of all her horses. She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 yrs Keven. Sisters Ardell Sims and Saundra Alexander (Bob) and brother Evan Jones (Jill) and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family celebration at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2019