Born in Auburn, CA to Preston Blaine and Mary Effie Lindsey, the only, and youngest, daughter of four children. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald, her parents, and brothers Albert, John and George. Fern is survived by her three children, Dennis Dunbar (Gwyneth), Jerilyn Memmler (Wayne) and Keith Dunbar (Denise), and sisters-in-law Betty Lindsey(George) and Rosalinda Lindsey(Albert), as well as her eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Fern grew up in a farm-like setting just north of Auburn and, as a young girl, would often spend a great deal of her free time, high up in a tree, reading book after book. That love for reading continued throughout her life. It was not uncommon for her to read two to three books a week. Fern Marie and husband Don enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his passing in 2008. They were truly a wonderful couple who genuinely enjoyed and loved one another. Together, they liked to travel, going to movies, and especially, camping in their trailer. But mostly, they just liked being together. As a young woman attending college, Fern would work at the seasonal fruit packing sheds in and around Placer County to help pay for her expenses. Later she would work at McClellan AFB as a machinist's aid, W.T. Grant, BOS Material Handling and S E Rycoff performing office management and bookkeeping duties. Once retired, Fern worked as a volunteer at Mercy San Juan Hospital's help desk and was a member of the Guild. She continued volunteering at the hospital until she was in her early 80's when she chose to retire. Fern was a remarkably healthy woman and lived independently, in her own home until just prior to her peaceful passing at home. She lived a good life, loved, and was loved. She will be greatly missed.



