Fernando Alexander was born on March 8,1929 to William and Mollie (Davis) in Dallas, TX. He was the youngest of 10 children. His father raised the family in church and Alex joined at a young age. "We had a pew in the church reserved for the Alexander family. " he often said. Alex served 26 years in the Air Force. On the same day he received his commission, Alex married the love of his life, Mildred Burnett. He was a Vietnam Prisoner of war serving 101 days. His military career ended on Oct 1, 1979, with the rank of Lt. Col. Alex earned many military awards; Air medal, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze star and others. After retiring in NC, Alex returned to Sacto where he gardened, played golf, joined several benevolent organizations, Disabled Am. Veteran, Nat. League of Families and Nam Prisoners of War. Later he worked at the state of CA, retiring a second time in December 1995. Then, Alex 'seriously' played golf. He even scored a 'Hole in 1.' He also worked his raised bed garden, trying hard to raise a beefsteak tomato that "with 1 slice would cover a giant hamburger." He considered himself a great chef and once competed in a chili cook-off coming in 2nd! He also loved his 64 1/2 white mustang convertible that he drove with much pride and worked on constantly. In his later years Alex battled dementia valiantly supported by his wife Mildred. As dementia robbed him of his memories, if you asked him how he was doing, to the very end he would answer "Fair to middling." Alex was a loving Husband, Father, Grandad, Uncle and friend to many. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh and loved life. Alex is survived by his wife Mildred, his children Michael, Maureen (Steve), granddaughters Taylor, Jaime, numerous nieces and nephews. Visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obitutuaries/ fair-oaks/fernando-alexander- 9149192. Information on the memorial will be posted on the website at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.