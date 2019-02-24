Beloved husband, father, brother, son and friend. Age 44, resident of Sandy, UT from Sacramento, CA died tragically February 7, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Rachel Lavana (nee Mueller); father of blended family of 8 children, Isaac, Luke, Zelie, Simon, Elijah, Gabriel, Jonah, & Evangelina; parents, Jorge & Andrea Lavana; siblings, Rosaura, Brenda, Joaquin & families. He was a man who loved God, family, and country. MAJ Lavana grew up in Sacramento and attended St. Patrick Elementary School, Christian Brother's High School (1992), and then UCLA (1996). MAJ Lavana served in the military for 18 years (2001-2019), served 2 tours in Iraq (2004-2006), was awarded the Bronze Star (2006) & the Meritorious Service Medal (2014). During his military career, MAJ Lavana earned 27 medals, ribbons, stars and badges. Viewing Tue., Feb. 26th at 3PM-5PM at St. Rose Catholic Church, 5961 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95824. Burial Funeral: Wed Feb 27th at 11AM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019