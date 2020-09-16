1/1
Fidel A. Martinez
1943 - 2020
Fidel Martinez of West Sacramento, passed away after a brief yet brave battle with cancer, on September 10, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Fidel was born in San Francisco to Manuel and Erlinda Martinez on June 22, 1943, and was raised in Broderick, now West Sacramento, his beloved hometown. In 1961 Fidel married his sweetheart, Judie Ellis, and they had three children, Dan (Kari), Rick (Sly) and Erin (Rob Snyder). He is also survived by siblings, Manuel Martinez, Joe Perez, Jr. (Helen) & Linda Perez, his grandchildren, Joshua (Analisa), Danny, Amber, Vincente (Kelsey), Morgan, Noah, Logan & Ally & his great grandchildren, Addie, Elliott, Emma & Kacey. Fidel practiced law in his hometown for 48 years. Fidel's greatest joys were spending time with his family, never missing a birthday, game, school activity, or extracurricular event. Visitation hours will be Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from Noon to 3:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. That same day at 4:00 P.M. Vigil service can be accessed on www.gotomeet.me/frmathewrappu. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at Our Lady of Grace School by invitation only. Public access will be live streamed by Our Lady of Grace staff through the youtube Channel. RSVP for funeral Mass through EventBrite reservation system accessed through the Parish website, westsacolg.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Our Lady Of Grace School Fund. Private inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
River Cities Funeral Chapel
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of Grace School
Funeral services provided by
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
