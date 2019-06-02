Flenory Donaldson Brown Jr.

Service Information
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-452-4444
Obituary
Flenory Donaldson Brown Jr., was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi October 24, 1937 to the parents of Mary and Flenory Brown Sr. He departed this life May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Marian, brother Percy Brown and three sons. Flenory "Donald" leaves to mourn his passing, his brother Thomas, Children Carletta, Michael, and Veronica along with a host of relatives. Visitation is 6/4/19 from 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. Funeral is 6/5/19, 11am at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019
