Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fleurette Costella Rogers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fleurette C. Rogers, 89, was born 4/17/30, and passed away peacefully on 7/2/19 at home. She was born in Clarksburg, CA. Her family moved to Sacramento where she graduated from Sacramento High School. She and late husband Glenn Rogers purchased their ranch in the Elk Grove area in 1955, where they enjoyed ranch life together until each passed. Together in the 1960's they started Arcade Sand & Gravel Co. where she was the dispatcher and office manager. She is a past president (multiple terms) of the American Portuguese Club - Women's Auxiliary. She was a positive and uplifting person that saw only the good in people. She was always ready to help those in need. She is preceded in death by husband Glenn Rogers and daughter Shirley Rogers. She is survived by children Glenn D. Rogers (wife Jill Rogers), Sharon Rogers Lopez, Sally Rivera Lingafeldt, Wayne Rogers, god-children Richard Rogers, Peggy Pettit, Steve Kanelos, Jeannine Willie, grandchildren Robin Rogers, Stacy Rivera, Michael Rivera (wife Ramona Rivera), Wendy Rogers Shiraishi (husband Jeff Shiraishi), David Lopez (wife Asha Lopez), and great-grandchildren Angela Rivera, Sam Rivera, Jack Rivera, Jackson Shiraishi, Katey Shiraishi, Sophia Rivera and Aubrey Shiraishi. She is survived by siblings Jerry Pettit, Loretta Kanelos, Sonja Scott, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to her, and she will be sadly missed. A celebration of life is planned with details forthcoming.

Fleurette C. Rogers, 89, was born 4/17/30, and passed away peacefully on 7/2/19 at home. She was born in Clarksburg, CA. Her family moved to Sacramento where she graduated from Sacramento High School. She and late husband Glenn Rogers purchased their ranch in the Elk Grove area in 1955, where they enjoyed ranch life together until each passed. Together in the 1960's they started Arcade Sand & Gravel Co. where she was the dispatcher and office manager. She is a past president (multiple terms) of the American Portuguese Club - Women's Auxiliary. She was a positive and uplifting person that saw only the good in people. She was always ready to help those in need. She is preceded in death by husband Glenn Rogers and daughter Shirley Rogers. She is survived by children Glenn D. Rogers (wife Jill Rogers), Sharon Rogers Lopez, Sally Rivera Lingafeldt, Wayne Rogers, god-children Richard Rogers, Peggy Pettit, Steve Kanelos, Jeannine Willie, grandchildren Robin Rogers, Stacy Rivera, Michael Rivera (wife Ramona Rivera), Wendy Rogers Shiraishi (husband Jeff Shiraishi), David Lopez (wife Asha Lopez), and great-grandchildren Angela Rivera, Sam Rivera, Jack Rivera, Jackson Shiraishi, Katey Shiraishi, Sophia Rivera and Aubrey Shiraishi. She is survived by siblings Jerry Pettit, Loretta Kanelos, Sonja Scott, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to her, and she will be sadly missed. A celebration of life is planned with details forthcoming. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close