Passed away at the age of 99. Preceded in death by husband of 74 years, Cosman Brushia (d. 2011). Together they had four children, two surviving. She will be missed by their numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly, Florence suffered progressive dementia from several strokes during the last 3 years of her life and was unable to communicate well but was the sweetest angel to grace her board and care home, loved by everyone, patients, workers, and hospice workers. Florence was a long-time employee and retired from the Sacramento City School District. During these many years, she made and kept a large number of very good friends which were a big part of her life. Florence was well known for her cooking and baking talents. She made magic with yeast and was the homemade donut and cream puff queen. She was a sharp cookie and a wiz at games, a family tradition. She loved football, baseball, and tennis. She loved day trips where she could see new things, beautiful scenery, antiques, and just browse. She was the best listener. She also had a million old songs in her head. I would bring music & sing with her and she remembered lyrics and rhythms up to the year she passed. We loved each other so much and had a connection that will forever be in my heart. (Lynda)

Passed away at the age of 99. Preceded in death by husband of 74 years, Cosman Brushia (d. 2011). Together they had four children, two surviving. She will be missed by their numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly, Florence suffered progressive dementia from several strokes during the last 3 years of her life and was unable to communicate well but was the sweetest angel to grace her board and care home, loved by everyone, patients, workers, and hospice workers. Florence was a long-time employee and retired from the Sacramento City School District. During these many years, she made and kept a large number of very good friends which were a big part of her life. Florence was well known for her cooking and baking talents. She made magic with yeast and was the homemade donut and cream puff queen. She was a sharp cookie and a wiz at games, a family tradition. She loved football, baseball, and tennis. She loved day trips where she could see new things, beautiful scenery, antiques, and just browse. She was the best listener. She also had a million old songs in her head. I would bring music & sing with her and she remembered lyrics and rhythms up to the year she passed. We loved each other so much and had a connection that will forever be in my heart. (Lynda) Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

