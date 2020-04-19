Florence Rollins (Henderson), 83, passed away at her home in Sacramento on Monday, April 13th. Born on August 10, 1936 she was the second of five children. Florence is survived by her husband, Bob Rollins; her four children John, Marilyn, Jodi and Janet; her grandkids and great grandkids; as well as her two sisters, Virginia and Barbara. Loved by all, Florence bridged two families and had the pleasure of being a second mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to the Rollins family in addition to her own. Florence enjoyed traveling, camping trips in the fifth wheel with her husband, Bob, and spending time with her family. She was an avid crafter, enthusiastic board/card game competitor and not a day went by when she didn't eat a piece of chocolate. Over the years, she was an active member of the community and she loved to volunteer at the local sheriff station, hospital and was part of the VFW Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed and her memory and traditions will live on with her family. Given this unprecedented time, a memorial service is not currently planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020