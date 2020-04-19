Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Catherine (Henderson) Rollins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Rollins (Henderson), 83, passed away at her home in Sacramento on Monday, April 13th. Born on August 10, 1936 she was the second of five children. Florence is survived by her husband, Bob Rollins; her four children John, Marilyn, Jodi and Janet; her grandkids and great grandkids; as well as her two sisters, Virginia and Barbara. Loved by all, Florence bridged two families and had the pleasure of being a second mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to the Rollins family in addition to her own. Florence enjoyed traveling, camping trips in the fifth wheel with her husband, Bob, and spending time with her family. She was an avid crafter, enthusiastic board/card game competitor and not a day went by when she didn't eat a piece of chocolate. Over the years, she was an active member of the community and she loved to volunteer at the local sheriff station, hospital and was part of the VFW Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed and her memory and traditions will live on with her family. Given this unprecedented time, a memorial service is not currently planned.

Florence Rollins (Henderson), 83, passed away at her home in Sacramento on Monday, April 13th. Born on August 10, 1936 she was the second of five children. Florence is survived by her husband, Bob Rollins; her four children John, Marilyn, Jodi and Janet; her grandkids and great grandkids; as well as her two sisters, Virginia and Barbara. Loved by all, Florence bridged two families and had the pleasure of being a second mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to the Rollins family in addition to her own. Florence enjoyed traveling, camping trips in the fifth wheel with her husband, Bob, and spending time with her family. She was an avid crafter, enthusiastic board/card game competitor and not a day went by when she didn't eat a piece of chocolate. Over the years, she was an active member of the community and she loved to volunteer at the local sheriff station, hospital and was part of the VFW Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed and her memory and traditions will live on with her family. Given this unprecedented time, a memorial service is not currently planned. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close