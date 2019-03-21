Florence (Flo) Sappington, born in Edna, TX on 07/02/1932, passed away on 3/4/2019 at the age of 86 in Sacramento CA. She is survived by her children, Jerry Sappington, Jr. and Jaynee Laino, her four grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren. Florence will be remembered as an amazing cook and seamstress, for how much she loved reading, gardening, watching all her favorite sports and going to the casino. Florence will be laid to rest with her late husband, Jerry Sappington, Sr. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 21, 2019