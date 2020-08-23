Florence Schumacher, 95, passed away on August 17, 2020, at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael from internal bleeding and Covid-19 complications. She was a 48-year resident of Fair Oaks, including the last three at Fair Oaks Care Home. She raised five children and loved connecting with and helping others, spending many years doing volunteer work with Friends Interested in the Severely Handicapped (FISH) in the Sacramento area. We will miss her infectious laugh. Florence loved cooking and trying new recipes and sharing them with family, neighbors and her beloved potluck club. Her most important ingredient for a successful life was love. She enjoyed playing games with her kids and grandkids, especially during summer vacations to Lake Almanor. She was a long-time member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) based in the Bay Area and a long-time parishioner at St. Mel in Fair Oaks, where she often contributed to funeral meals. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and son Carl. She is survived by her four children: Donna Blaschke (John), Denise Johnston (Paul), John Schumacher (Lisa) and Colette Runquist (Bruce). She is also survived by three grandchildren Spencer Johnston, Travis Johnston and Noah Schumacher and her sister Lorraine McHale in Ayer, Massachusetts. Florence was born on June 24, 1925 in Fitchburg, Mass. and grew up as Florence Guimond (Gilman). She graduated from St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg in 1943. She met Charles while visiting a friend in the Bay Area and stayed out West. They were married in 1951, living in Alameda, Oakland, San Leandro and Stockton before moving to Fair Oaks in January of 1972. Special thanks to the staff at Fair Oaks Care Home, where Florence became the de facto social director. She greatly enjoyed her time there. Thanks also to Eskaton Fair Oaks, where Florence spent 12 of her last 13 days trying to get better, for letting family conduct FaceTime calls and Zoom meetings with her since visitors were not allowed. Services will be private due to Covid-19. Please celebrate her life in your own special way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local St. Vincent de Paul Society.



