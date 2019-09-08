Passed in peace Monday Sept, 2nd, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his wife, Mattie. Loving father of Odessa (Girard), Denise (Charles), Annie (Selwyn), and Carolyn (Kelvin). Proud grandfather of Kyra, Ernest, Harbel, Sonya and Andrea. Great grandfather of Kenny, Kerrington and five others. Brother of Beatrice (Frank), Owen (Jane) Ellazora (Johnny) and the late Willie and Carroll (Cleona). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Lester will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, deacon, distinguished engineer and US army veteran, Friends are welcome to attend his celebration of life on Tuesday Sept, 10th, 2019 at 1:30pm Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA 95620 In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Baptist Church 3700 32nd St, Sacramento, CA 95820
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019