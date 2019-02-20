Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd E. Green. View Sign

Passed away peacefully and went home to our Lord, surrounded by his family on February 15, 2019. Floyd was born on January 26, 1930 in Missouri. He was predeceased by two wives, three sons and both his parents. He is survived by his wife Ida, his daughter Debi Kramer and her husband Mike, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Family and friends are welcome to attend Visitation on Wednesday, February 20th from 4 to 8pm and Funeral Service on Thursday, February 21st at 11am both at Lombard Funeral Home 1550 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento. A Committal with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Lawn 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations in Floyds name can be made to your Church or .

