Floyd L Blodgett, 92, of Citrus Heights, passed away on Feb.16, 2020. Born Aug.14,1927 in Yreka, California. He was the son of Floyd and Grace Blodgett. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Blodgett who passed away on Aug.29, 2015, after 64 years of marriage. Survived by daughter Jeanette (Jeff) Sinclair and son Sonny Blodgett. Granddaughters Marlene (Tom) Sunzeri and Sara (James) Holder. 5 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter and 1 great great grandson. Also 1 adopted granddaughter Laura Mcalister. Also survived by sister Marcia (Jim) Clark. Service is Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights at 10:00AM. Military Honors will be at Sylvan Cemetery after the service. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020