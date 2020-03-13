Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Lorn Levick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Lorn Levick was born August 29, 1921 in Bayard, Nebraska and entered heaven Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 98 years old. Floyd moved to California in 1945 after his service in the United States Army during WWII, participating in the Battle of the Aleutian Islands. In his youth, Floyd won the title of 2nd fastest typist in the state, a skill that helped him receive the special assignment of General Lear's personal secretary. After his service, Floyd was hired by Tom Raley and helped open Sacramento's first store as the store's manager. He went on to help open 16 more Raley's stores across the region. In the 1970s he worked for the State of California, where his job reported directly to Governor Jerry Brown. His most important assignment was being the patriarch of the family. He lived life to the fullest, always putting his family first especially his bride, Ruth of 75 years. Floyd is survived by his two sons, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held in his honor.

Floyd Lorn Levick was born August 29, 1921 in Bayard, Nebraska and entered heaven Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 98 years old. Floyd moved to California in 1945 after his service in the United States Army during WWII, participating in the Battle of the Aleutian Islands. In his youth, Floyd won the title of 2nd fastest typist in the state, a skill that helped him receive the special assignment of General Lear's personal secretary. After his service, Floyd was hired by Tom Raley and helped open Sacramento's first store as the store's manager. He went on to help open 16 more Raley's stores across the region. In the 1970s he worked for the State of California, where his job reported directly to Governor Jerry Brown. His most important assignment was being the patriarch of the family. He lived life to the fullest, always putting his family first especially his bride, Ruth of 75 years. Floyd is survived by his two sons, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held in his honor. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close