Floyd Jr. is survived by Floyd Sr. and siblings Richard, David, Ann, Shelia and Marvel along with 13 nieces and nephews plus a large extended family. Floyd Jr. is preceded in death by his brother Randy and mother Elizabeth. Floyd Jr. is a graduate of Kennedy High School Class of 1975. He was artistic, athletic and possessed a great sense of humor. No one laughed harder at his jokes than he did. He Loved the Lord and came to Christ at an early age. He believed "God has a plan for me." May he rest in peace. Funeral will be Monday January 13, 2020 at Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento CA. Viewing at 10 AM followed by 11:30 service with no repast. Interment at 2:30 PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery Dixon, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 9, 2020