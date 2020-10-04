1/1
Floyd R. Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd R Mitchell aka Ray, Sundown August 13, 1953 - Sept 28, 2020 age 67, Fair Oaks, CA. Floyd belonged to the Chicago Park 4H Club raising sheep and showed them at the Grass Valley Fair. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brother. He sang in choirs in school and church, loved to read and played trumpet. He graduated from Colfax High School (1971), Sierra College and CSUS Sacramento. He was an IT Specialist at the Sacramento Army Depot, then on to work and retire from the State of California, Franchise Tax Board. Preceded in death by his father William Luther Mitchell; mother Helen Marie Mitchell; brother Aimel Mitchell; sister Fleta Cooper. Survived by his sisters Beckie (Ralph) Brown, and Belva (Bob) Magill and by sister-in-law Connie (Joe) Shenefield, nieces Gwen Jen,Tami and nephews Rob, Tim, Patrick and many great nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at Roseville Cemetery 421 Berry St, Roseville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 am (Block 14). Special thanks to Jinger Walters and her family, Interim Healthcare Hospice and Dennis Conrad, minister. Remembrances may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children 2425 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95817

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved