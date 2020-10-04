Floyd R Mitchell aka Ray, Sundown August 13, 1953 - Sept 28, 2020 age 67, Fair Oaks, CA. Floyd belonged to the Chicago Park 4H Club raising sheep and showed them at the Grass Valley Fair. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brother. He sang in choirs in school and church, loved to read and played trumpet. He graduated from Colfax High School (1971), Sierra College and CSUS Sacramento. He was an IT Specialist at the Sacramento Army Depot, then on to work and retire from the State of California, Franchise Tax Board. Preceded in death by his father William Luther Mitchell; mother Helen Marie Mitchell; brother Aimel Mitchell; sister Fleta Cooper. Survived by his sisters Beckie (Ralph) Brown, and Belva (Bob) Magill and by sister-in-law Connie (Joe) Shenefield, nieces Gwen Jen,Tami and nephews Rob, Tim, Patrick and many great nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at Roseville Cemetery 421 Berry St, Roseville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 am (Block 14). Special thanks to Jinger Walters and her family, Interim Healthcare Hospice and Dennis Conrad, minister. Remembrances may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
2425 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95817