It is with great sadness the family announces that Foula passed away on May, 24, 2020. She was 79 years old. Born August 10, 1940 in Amalota, Greece and immigrated to Sacramento in 1966. Cherished wife to the late Soterios "Sam" Johas. Loving mother of Nick Johas and Tacia Bates, mother-in-law to Don Bates. Beloved Yiayia of Thomas and Nicole Bates who filled her heart with love and joy. Loving sister to the late Dimitri (his late wife Violet) and the late Thanasis. Loving sister-in-law to Loukia (the late John), Everthiki Ziogas and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Greece, Canada and the Sacramento area. Foula worked side-by side with her late husband managing and working at the family restaurant and a produce business. She cherished her family, loved life and always welcomed everyone into her home with a smile. Due to the quarantine orders, funeral services are restricted to immediate family. Private funeral services will be held on June 5, 2020 at 11:OOAM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Sacramento, CA. May her memory be eternal.



