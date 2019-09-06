Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fran Ehrgood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With much sadness, we announce the passing of our mother Fran Ehrgood on August 7 th , 2019. She left us peacefully at her home in Grass Valley, California in her bed with family. She was in her 83 rd year. She was born in New Mexico on March 3, 1936, and moved to California later in life where she met her late husband Leo Ehrgood. Mom and dad lived in Sacramento, where they raised us four children, Trina Ehrgood-Matthews, Trent Ehrgood, Monique Bartosh and Michele Ehrgood. She especially cherished her role as Nana with her four grandchildren Cordelia Bartosh, Bobby Bartosh, Felicita Matthews, and Nora Matthews. Immediate family also included three son in-laws Scott Bartosh, Lee Matthews, and Brian Cash. Family was important to mom. She was from a large family herself, with eight brothers and sisters and even more nephews and nieces. She lived her life in constant learning mode, always trying to learn from her experiences, down to her last day. She made sure the last chapter of her life was just as inspirational as all the days before. We will all miss the advice and life lessons we could only get from her.

