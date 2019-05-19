Frances Ancheta Fortes, 95, of Sacramento, CA passed away May 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moises and Dora Ancheta; her husband, Simon Fortes, Sr.; her daughter, Violeta Doctolero; and her brother Nazario Ancheta. She is survived and loved by her brother Frank Ancheta and sister Solita Fortes; and her 7 children, Letty, Jimmie, Paul, Edith, Shirley, Simon Jr., & Roger. She is adored by her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She had a smile that melted your heart and a contagious laugh. She is known as "Ms. Universe" by her grandchildren. Viewing will be held on May 28 and 29 from 5-8pm. Rosary is at 7p on May 29 at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main Street, Vacaville. Mass will be held on May 30 at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 105. S. Second St, Dixon. Burial will follow mass immediately at Silveyville Cemetery at 800 S. First St, Dixon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019