Frances Berry (Lippert) was born a Kansas farm girl on February 17, 1926. Her life ended February 17, 2019, exactly 93 years later. Frances' parents were Jesse and Barbara Lippert. She had two sisters, Clarissa (Sockwell) and Jessie (Giles), who preceded her in death. The family moved to Colorado, where she graduated from Montrose High School in 1944. The day after graduation, the family boarded a train for Sacramento. While working at the Yardage Shop on J Street, she met a charming World War II Veteran, Raymond Berry. They married in 1949. The marriage lasting more that 60 years. They had two sons, Randy (1953) and Michael (1955). She also had four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. We thank mom's caregivers, Lyn Armstrong, and the team from Brightstar Nelli, Lakeyia, Lanika, and Shirley for making her last years comfortable. A small memorial service will take place at East Lawn Mortuary on March 2, 2019 with visitation from 9-11a.m., and a service at 11:00a.m. All are invited.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019