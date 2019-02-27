Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances (Lippert) Berry. View Sign

Frances Berry (Lippert) was born a Kansas farm girl on February 17, 1926. Her life ended February 17, 2019, exactly 93 years later. Frances' parents were Jesse and Barbara Lippert. She had two sisters, Clarissa (Sockwell) and Jessie (Giles), who preceded her in death. The family moved to Colorado, where she graduated from Montrose High School in 1944. The day after graduation, the family boarded a train for Sacramento. While working at the Yardage Shop on J Street, she met a charming World War II Veteran, Raymond Berry. They married in 1949. The marriage lasting more that 60 years. They had two sons, Randy (1953) and Michael (1955). She also had four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. We thank mom's caregivers, Lyn Armstrong, and the team from Brightstar Nelli, Lakeyia, Lanika, and Shirley for making her last years comfortable. A small memorial service will take place at East Lawn Mortuary on March 2, 2019 with visitation from 9-11a.m., and a service at 11:00a.m. All are invited.

Frances Berry (Lippert) was born a Kansas farm girl on February 17, 1926. Her life ended February 17, 2019, exactly 93 years later. Frances' parents were Jesse and Barbara Lippert. She had two sisters, Clarissa (Sockwell) and Jessie (Giles), who preceded her in death. The family moved to Colorado, where she graduated from Montrose High School in 1944. The day after graduation, the family boarded a train for Sacramento. While working at the Yardage Shop on J Street, she met a charming World War II Veteran, Raymond Berry. They married in 1949. The marriage lasting more that 60 years. They had two sons, Randy (1953) and Michael (1955). She also had four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. We thank mom's caregivers, Lyn Armstrong, and the team from Brightstar Nelli, Lakeyia, Lanika, and Shirley for making her last years comfortable. A small memorial service will take place at East Lawn Mortuary on March 2, 2019 with visitation from 9-11a.m., and a service at 11:00a.m. All are invited. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close