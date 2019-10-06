Frances Broome McArdle born May 5, 1921 in Clarkesville Georgia passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 in Roseville California at the age of 98. Her family moved to Miami then Orlando Florida when she was an infant. She graduated Orlando high school and attended Orlando Junior College. She worked for the Federal Government in Washington DC. Married Sgt Owen J McArdle who was stationed at Mather AFB. She worked at Sacramento Army Depot and then McClellan AFB retiring after 27 years of Federal service. Survived by son John McArdle and grandson Sean McArdle and wife Michele McArdle and daughter Nancy Nichols and husband Vern McConnell. Also many loving nieces & nephews. She was the oldest of 5 siblings all passing before her. She was a 36 year member of the Sacramento Chrysanthemum Society and also belonged to the Sacramento Geranium Society and Carmichael Cactus and Succulent society. She was also a long time member of the Carmichael Presbyterian Church Her love was family and gardening. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was a great "Mum".
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019