Frances Elizabeth Krell passed away peacefully going to the Lord in her home of 45 plus years on March 6th. She left this life on her own terms with family by her side. She was born in Sacramento on May 31, 1946 to Pete and Frances Gallagher. She was raised in catholic school, graduating from Bishop Armstrong. She spent her life with Gerry Krell and their 2 children living in the Sacramento Arden Manor area, creating memories with family and friends in a way only she could. Fran is survived by her loving and devoted husband Gerry of 54 years, son Chris, his wife Jacey, three beautiful granddaughters, Ryleigh, Preslie, Kamri, and daughter Sherry. Fran was loving, loyal, honest, caring, helpful, sharing, strong, and most of all colorfully opinionated. The front door was always open to family and friends, where they could come in, enjoy her home cooking, and listen to her opinion if she felt you needed it. Fran will always be missed, forever remembered, and loved for an eternity; her spirit lives on through her family. Those that knew her know the world will not be the same place without her. Per her wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life when the time is right. Her family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store