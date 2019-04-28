Frances Ellen Motz passed away Monday in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 86. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband David Motz, daughters Kate Sullivan and Karen Anuszczyk, son-in-law Jim Anuszczyk, granddaughters Hannah and Leah Sullivan and sister-in-law Rosemary Motz. Viewing held Monday 4/29 at Herberger Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove 3-8 pm and Funeral Mass Tuesday, 4/30 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 11:00 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.wellspringwomen.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019