Frances Ellen Motz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ellen Motz.
Service Information
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-686-1888
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Ellen Motz passed away Monday in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 86. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband David Motz, daughters Kate Sullivan and Karen Anuszczyk, son-in-law Jim Anuszczyk, granddaughters Hannah and Leah Sullivan and sister-in-law Rosemary Motz. Viewing held Monday 4/29 at Herberger Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove 3-8 pm and Funeral Mass Tuesday, 4/30 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 11:00 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.wellspringwomen.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details