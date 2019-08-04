Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ernestine (Censi) Leathem. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Frances Ernestine (Censi) Leathem, born on September 1, 1931 in Yonkers, New York, to the late Eleanor Censi and the late Henry Censi, passed away at age 87 on July 17, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Frances was the loving wife of the late James Leathem. She is survived by her sons, Henry, Gregory (Georgina) and Michael; daughter, Marie; grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle), Jacob, Carissa, Patricia (Eddie) & James (Pearl); great grandchildren, Logan, Brianna, Elena, Evan, Ryan, Chloe, Mason, Kylee, James, and Lucas; niece, Candy; great- niece Catarina; great- nephews Alex & Bruno and dogs Nacho & Chewy. She spent most of her teenage years swimming in the neighborhood pool with her brother, Gene. Frances attended vocational school and after moving to California, worked as a secretary for Aerojet. This is where she met her hubby Jim. Later, after raising four children, she worked for Sears in their jewelry department. Frances had a passion for bingo, she called it her "job". The family invites donations in Frances' name to . Friends and family members may attend the graveside service on Saturday, August 10 from 11:30 to 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, California, 95621 where she will be slid in next to her hubby. Following that, there will be a gathering of family and friends at 7555 Larkspur Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662.

Mrs. Frances Ernestine (Censi) Leathem, born on September 1, 1931 in Yonkers, New York, to the late Eleanor Censi and the late Henry Censi, passed away at age 87 on July 17, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Frances was the loving wife of the late James Leathem. She is survived by her sons, Henry, Gregory (Georgina) and Michael; daughter, Marie; grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle), Jacob, Carissa, Patricia (Eddie) & James (Pearl); great grandchildren, Logan, Brianna, Elena, Evan, Ryan, Chloe, Mason, Kylee, James, and Lucas; niece, Candy; great- niece Catarina; great- nephews Alex & Bruno and dogs Nacho & Chewy. She spent most of her teenage years swimming in the neighborhood pool with her brother, Gene. Frances attended vocational school and after moving to California, worked as a secretary for Aerojet. This is where she met her hubby Jim. Later, after raising four children, she worked for Sears in their jewelry department. Frances had a passion for bingo, she called it her "job". The family invites donations in Frances' name to . Friends and family members may attend the graveside service on Saturday, August 10 from 11:30 to 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, California, 95621 where she will be slid in next to her hubby. Following that, there will be a gathering of family and friends at 7555 Larkspur Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.