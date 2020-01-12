Frances Louise Jones born August 26,1950 in Lubbock TX to Manuel and Dorothy Young. (whom preceded her in death) Fran was called home to be with the Lord on December 28,2019. A grave side service will be held January 16th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Fran is survived by: her children: Jerrie Lyn Coupe of Vernal Utah, Jonathan and wife Kimberly Connelly of Citrus Heights CA, Steven and wife Candice Connelly of Duncan OK. her grandchildren: Jessica Coupe, Jacob Coupe, Brandon Connelly, Paige Connelly, Alexis Connelly, Brittni and husband Sean O'Hara, April Russ, Andrew Hooper, Alex Callison her great grandchildren: Amelia Hooper, McKinley Russ, Jennelle Russ her brother: Gary Young and family of California Fran was employed by the Sacramento Blood Bank for nearly 30 years. She loved building bird houses, spending time with family, and loved her fur baby Tootsie.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020