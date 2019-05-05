Frances Cevola passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA on April 25, 2019. She was 95. Frances was born in Omaha, NE and lived there until she was 19. After moving to Sacramento, she worked at the Army Depot until marrying George Cevola in 1945. Frances went to work for the Almond Growers for 16 years while raising their boys. She was preceded in death by George Cevola, her husband of 68 years. She is survived by her loving sons Lester, Michael, and grandsons Brett and Ryan. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6700 21st Ave., Sacramento, CA. Arrangements under the direction of Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home.

