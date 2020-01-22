Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Mary "Fran" Webb. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances (Fran) Mary Webb was born in Rupert, Idaho on Christmas Day 1947. She died on Christmas Eve, 2019 after a 6-month series of strokes. Fran was the daughter of John and Josephine (Ryan) Lynch who predeceased her. She grew up in New Jersey and in Southern California. Fran is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth, of Roseville, two daughters, Christina of Fillmore, CA and Jennifer (Jim) Walden of Georgetown, CA. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Cheyanne Anderson, and three grandsons, Joe Anderson, Marcus and Alex Bernard. Fran is survived by two sisters, Susan Page of Arcadia, CA, and Eileen (Dan) Watley of Milpitas, CA, and two brothers, Thomas (Ardrena) Lynch of Kent, OH, Edward Lynch of Arcadia, CA, brother in law Garth (Jan) Webb and sister in law, Anne (Harry) Smith. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Aunt Genevieve May. Fran was an entrepreneur who managed her own business for almost 20 years serving both public and private clients. She was very involved in the community. Fran was a leader in her neighborhood association in Roseville. She organized and led several library book groups and a fiber arts group to help Roseville residents meet people of similar interests. Fran was an active member of the Roseville Quilters Guild for a number of years and served a term as their President. She was a long-time advocate for and a supporter of local organizations helping battered women and abused children. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Fran's life will be held on February 1, 2020 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks. Celebration of Life service starts at 11 o'clock with a reception to follow

