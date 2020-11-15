1/
Frances Rae Beddow
1945 - 2020
Frances Rae Beddow
September 19, 1945 - November 12, 2020
Sacramento, California - Frances Rae Beddow peacefully passed away on November 12, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at age 75. Frances is survived by her mother, Charlotte Holder, who provided unconditional love and endless care throughout her life; brother Charles (Patricia) Beddow; sister Margaret Beddow; nephew Andre Beddow and niece Maya DeLeon whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by brother Gerald Beddow; father Frank Ray Beddow, Jr.; and, stepfather Craig Holder. Frances was a proud graduate of Sacramento State University and McClatchy High's Class of 1963, and always enjoyed visiting with her lifetime McClatchy friends. Frances enjoyed collecting recipes and discussing history. She was a member of the DAR. She will be missed by relatives and friends. Private services will follow the burial at Davis Cemetery.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
