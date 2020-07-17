1/
Frances Rose (Trimboli) Allio
1930 - 2020
Frances Rose Allio passed away peacefully June 15,2020. Born to Anthony and Angela Trimboli on May 3, 1930 in San Francisco, CA. Fran moved to Sacramento CA in 1956 with her husband Frank and their daughters. He preceded her in death In 2014 after 64 yrs of marriage. Fran volunteered for Mercy Guild for many years. She loved to sing and as a member of Junior Music Sponsors she performed in many Spring Flings. Fran is survived by daughters Lisa and Lori, granddaughters Shanan, Maria and Ashley, great grandson Logan and great-granddaughters Danielle, Madison, Emily,Maggie and Emma. Brothers Paul and John. Her sisters Rosa and Roma preceded her in death. No services will be held per her wishes. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 17, 2020.
