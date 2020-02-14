Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Sellas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet loving mother, in this city, February 10, 2020, age 93. Born and raised in Iowa with parents Anthony and Helen, and five older siblings, Tom, Dan, George, Sophie, and Nick. Preceded in death by her beloved husband James. A graduate of Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids, and the University of Iowa. Frances worked in the family restaurant, The Taft Grill, and as a librarian, before becoming a stewardess for Western Airlines. Mom worked to support dad complete his Doctorate degree in Chemistry before they married in 1951. They moved to Hammond, Indiana where their first two children were born. After moving to Sacramento for James' job at Aerojet in 1960, their third child was born. Fran raised her family in their Sacramento home and continued to live there for the rest of her life. Besides her love of James and her family, she had many interests. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Church Choir, Annunciation Senior League, Philoptochos Society, and Daughters of Penelope. Mom volunteered for the Opera Guild, Sacramento Symphony, Community Concerts Association, Sacramento Children's Home, Little League Baseball, and many school functions. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, a good laugh, music, singing, dancing, dining, traveling, gardening, cooking, reading, relaxing by the water, driving, sports, good conversation, and a kind smile. Survived by children Leni Tansey (Kevin), Tom (Duste), Steven (Cindy), grandchildren Kristen and Kiley Tansey, and Carmen Sellas, nieces Katina Siames Critopoulos and Mary Ann Trapalis. With deep affection and gratitude, the family thanks mom's dedicated caregiver Josephine and her family. They provided so much loving care and went above and beyond for our mother. As well as, Doctor Joe and staff. Friends are welcome to attend the Trisagion service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 600 Alhambra Blvd. Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at 6pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10am also at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Interment service to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. Makaria (Meal of Mercy) to follow at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church hall. Remembrances in her name may be directed to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation Choir, Annunciation Senior League, or The Sacramento Children's Home.

