Francine Combs (Fran) was born in 1930 in Coolidge, Arizona to parents, Earl Reece and Virginia Reece (Abshire) and passed away in Sacramento on September 20,2020 at the age of 89. Francine is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Son,Allen Combs (Linda), Daughter, Lynne Craft (Bill) and Son, Dwight Combs (Bertha) as well as 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great,great grandchildren. She is also survived by her Brother, Jim Reece (Peggy) of Yuba City. Francine was preceded in death by her spouse of 63years, Ellis Combs, her brother Harold Reece and great grandson Jake Combs. Francine attended Marysville High School and received an AA degree in "Early Childhood Development" from Sacramento City College. She spent several decades living in Oroville where she was active in the quilt guild, garden club and hospital auxiliary. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on" Irving Berlin

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
