Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Bernard Henkel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Henkel went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019, at the age of 94. He has now joined his beloved wife of 61 years, Donna (Kjeldgaard) Henkel, in Heaven. Frank was born December 3, 1925 in St. Joseph TN, and his family soon moved to Loretto TN. He spent many years at the Salvatorian Seminary in St. Nazianz WI, preparing to serve in ministry, but God led him on a different path. Frank served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of Colonel. As a pilot with over 12,000 hours of flight time, he was the last commander of the 552nd AEW&C Group at McClellan AFB. After his career in the Air Force, he stayed in the Sacramento region and worked for over 30 years in insurance and estate planning, finally retiring at age 85. Frank had a deep, personal faith in the Lord Jesus, and he devoted the last 36 years of his life to helping others. He was a great leader, mentor, and friend to many. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters Joy (Brent) Snyder and Laura Henkel; sons Jim and Mark (Joyce) Henkel; grandchildren Erik and Blake (Hannah) Snyder; Emily (Jarrett) Tilford, Rebecca, Daniel and David Henkel; great-grandchildren Liam, Arya and Reese; brother Joseph (Dolores) Henkel. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 3pm Sunday, January 26 at Bridgeway Christian Church, 8150 Industrial Ave, Bldg A, Roseville CA. A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale CA at a later date.

Frank Henkel went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019, at the age of 94. He has now joined his beloved wife of 61 years, Donna (Kjeldgaard) Henkel, in Heaven. Frank was born December 3, 1925 in St. Joseph TN, and his family soon moved to Loretto TN. He spent many years at the Salvatorian Seminary in St. Nazianz WI, preparing to serve in ministry, but God led him on a different path. Frank served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of Colonel. As a pilot with over 12,000 hours of flight time, he was the last commander of the 552nd AEW&C Group at McClellan AFB. After his career in the Air Force, he stayed in the Sacramento region and worked for over 30 years in insurance and estate planning, finally retiring at age 85. Frank had a deep, personal faith in the Lord Jesus, and he devoted the last 36 years of his life to helping others. He was a great leader, mentor, and friend to many. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters Joy (Brent) Snyder and Laura Henkel; sons Jim and Mark (Joyce) Henkel; grandchildren Erik and Blake (Hannah) Snyder; Emily (Jarrett) Tilford, Rebecca, Daniel and David Henkel; great-grandchildren Liam, Arya and Reese; brother Joseph (Dolores) Henkel. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 3pm Sunday, January 26 at Bridgeway Christian Church, 8150 Industrial Ave, Bldg A, Roseville CA. A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale CA at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close