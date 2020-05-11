Frank Ruhstaller, 75, passed from this life to the next on May 1, 2020, in the house he'd lived in for 40 years, surrounded by those who loved him. Frank was born on December 21, 1944, to Richard Ruhstaller, an immigrant from Switzerland, and Mary Ann Ruhstaller, an immigrant from Germany. He grew up on their family dairy farm in Wilton, along with his two sisters. He graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1962. Frank was a US Army veteran. He came home to Sacramento and worked for the Postal Service as a letter carrier until his retirement in 2000. Frank was an avid poker player who liked betting on sports and taking trips to Reno with his friend Susan. He loved visiting garage sales, antique auctions, and thrift stores to find treasures that he displayed or gave to family and friends. He also enjoyed collecting memorabilia from Sacramento's historical local breweries such as Buffalo Brewing, and the original Ruhstaller Brewery. Frank was the best brother any sisters could ask for, a good neighbor, and a really great guy who was kind and generous in every way. He will be missed beyond measure. Frank was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Regina Ruhstaller, Rosemary Aschwanden (Don), nephew Jeremy Gray (Sharon) and their sons Christopher and Richie, grandniece Courtney Applegate (Jesse) and their sons Trenton and Nathan, and Frank's longtime companion Susan Dahlquist. In accordance with Frank's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.



