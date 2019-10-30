Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Joseph (Frank) Brugger Jr.. View Sign Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515 Memorial service 1:00 PM Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis (Frank) Joseph Brugger, Jr. lost his battle for life on October 6, 2019. Frank was born January 3, 1936, in Sacramento, CA to Francis J. Brugger, Sr. and Kathryn Casey-Brugger. He was raised in Fair Oaks, CA and went to San Juan High School, where he played the trumpet in the band. He also attended Sierra College. Frank worked at Aerojet for 11 years before working at Crystal Creamery for 28 years. He retired in 1992. He lived with his wife, Darleen, on a ranch in Shingle Springs. Frank loved exploring the North Coast of California with Darleen and his grandchildren. He also loved his dogs and liked his cats, but his true passion was his horses. Horses were part of his life from childhood to death. He was a loving and devoted husband to Darleen Brugger for 38 years. Frank is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law Francis (Frank) Brugger, III and Laurie Brugger; his daughter Cyndi Brugger; his grand-daughter Morgan; his grand-son Alex; and his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Maria Brugger. Frank will be remembered for his story telling, cowboy ways and lively personality. It is with love and tears that we say goodbye. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Sierra View Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael CA 95608 with a reception to follow at the Carmichael Community Clubhouse, 5750 Grant Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608 (in the Carmichael Park, corner of F.O. Blvd. and Grant).

